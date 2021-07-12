Funk band Lakeside coming to Omaha

American funk band Lakeside is coming to Omaha in September.
The American funk band, best known for their 1980 R&B hit, “Fantastic Voyage”, will perform at the Holland Center Outdoors venue at 7 p.m. Sept. 5. The group has released 10 albums, with five singles reaching the top 10 on the R&B singles chart. The outdoor venue is located next to the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.
Concerts are held rain or shine.
Tickets start at $18 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at TicketOmaha.com, or in-person starting at noon at the Ticket Omaha box office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center.
