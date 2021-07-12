 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funk band Lakeside coming to Omaha
0 comments

Funk band Lakeside coming to Omaha

Lakeside

American funk band, Lakeside, will come to Holland Center Outdoors at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.

 OMAHA PERFORMING ARTS

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

American funk band Lakeside is coming to Omaha in September.

The American funk band, best known for their 1980 R&B hit, “Fantastic Voyage”, will perform at the Holland Center Outdoors venue at 7 p.m. Sept. 5. The group has released 10 albums, with five singles reaching the top 10 on the R&B singles chart. The outdoor venue is located next to the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

Concerts are held rain or shine.

Tickets start at $18 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at TicketOmaha.com, or in-person starting at noon at the Ticket Omaha box office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center.

cbclark@owh.com, 402-444-3118, twitter.com/cbclarkowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Billie Eilish promises fans the unexpected in new album

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert