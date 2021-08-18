Garth Brooks cancels next five stadium shows due to COVID

Garth Brooks has canceled the next five shows on his stadium tour.
According to Brooks' official website, the five concert locations being canceled are Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for Sept. 18; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, scheduled for Sept. 25; M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for Oct. 2; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, scheduled for Oct. 9; and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, which has not been rescheduled yet.
For ticket holders, no action is required to obtain a refund. Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.
Since restarting the tour in July, The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour has performed for more than 300,000 fans across the first five cities, the website states, most recently on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
"Now, with a new wave of the COVID-19 virus spreading across the nation, the tour has arrived at the very difficult decision of cancelling and refunding approximately 350,000 tickets in the tour's next five cities," the website states.
"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long, and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore," Brooks said on his website.
"As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make-up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all five shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us."
New concert dates will be sought in 2022.