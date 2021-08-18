Garth Brooks cancels next five stadium shows due to COVID

Garth Brooks has canceled the next five shows on his stadium tour.

According to Brooks' official website, the five concert locations being canceled are Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for Sept. 18; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, scheduled for Sept. 25; M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for Oct. 2; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, scheduled for Oct. 9; and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, which has not been rescheduled yet.

For ticket holders, no action is required to obtain a refund. Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.

Since restarting the tour in July, The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour has performed for more than 300,000 fans across the first five cities, the website states, most recently on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

"Now, with a new wave of the COVID-19 virus spreading across the nation, the tour has arrived at the very difficult decision of cancelling and refunding approximately 350,000 tickets in the tour's next five cities," the website states.