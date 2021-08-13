Garth Brooks' Memorial Stadium show will be his largest ticketed concert

LINCOLN — On Aug. 19, 1997, Garth Brooks played for a mind-boggling crowd of 1 million at a free concert in New York’s Central Park.

Twenty four years later, Brooks is playing his largest ticketed concert — at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

About 90,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's show, eclipsing his previous ticketed show record “by far," he said, topping 82,000 in Dublin and 84,000 in Denver.

"It'll have to be the largest of anything that I can remember," he said.

Saturday’s concert attendance would have to top the 91,585 fans who attended Nebraska’s 2014 game against Miami to set a Memorial Stadium record.

But it might come close.

Brooks last played Lincoln in 2017 on his Comeback Tour, drawing 68,000 fans to Pinnacle Bank Arena for five shows over three days. Even more attended his six shows in Omaha in 2015.

Many of those people will likely be in the stadium Saturday, which Brooks said he expects to fill up primarily with Nebraskans. They’ll see a show that he said he has to approach differently than an arena concert or one of his Dive Bar shows.