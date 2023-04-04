Things are going to get funky in downtown Omaha this year.

Omaha Performing Arts announced Tuesday that funk group Parliament Funkadelic featuring singer George Clinton will perform at Steelhouse Omaha at 8 p.m. Sept. 17.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Clinton is regarded as one of the first innovators of funk music. He and 15 other members of Parliament Funkadelic -- a music collective started in the 1970s -- was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. In 2019, he and Parliament Funkadelic received Grammy Awards for lifetime achievement. Their collaborative hits include, "Give Up the Funk," "Mothership Connection" and "Chocolate City."

Clinton and members of the Parliament Funkadelic were also featured in the 1994 movie "PCU" starring Jeremy Piven, Jon Faverau and David Spade, as well as on the film's soundtrack.

Steelhouse Omaha, Omaha Performing Arts’ newest entertainment venue, will open on May 12 with an inaugural concert by The Killers. Other shows planned so far include $NOT on May 31, Counting Crows on June 13, The Flaming Lips on June 16, Elvis Costello and the Imposters on June 21, Fleet Foxes and singer-songwriter Uwade on July 2, and Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band on July 19.

Photos: An early look at the metro's newest concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar01.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar02.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar03.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar04.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar05.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar06.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar07.JPG