Got your tickets to the show? Here's the concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln and Council Bluffs in the next several months.

Our calendar below lists the artist as well as the date, time and location.

Click on the different genres of music to filter and see specific types of upcoming concerts.

We'll keep this updated as more events are announced.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.