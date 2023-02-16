A sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha at 1100 Dodge Street in Omaha on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
American indie band Fleet Foxes and Nigerian singer-songwriter Uwade will perform at Steelhouse Omaha this summer.
The concert is part of Fleet Foxes' Shore Tour 2023, which will be on July 2. Tickets for the show go on-sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at
ticketmaster.com. Fleet Foxes are known for the hits including "White Winter Hymnal," "Mykonos" and "He Doesn't Know Why."
New York-based musician Uwade is considered an up-and-comer in the indie music industry. Her most popular songs include "The Man Who Sees Tomorrow" and "Nostalgia."
Located at 11th and Dodge Streets, downtown Omaha's newest entertainment venue, Steelhouse Omaha, will officially open on May 12 with a performance from rock band The Killers.
Photos: An early look at the metro's newest concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar01.JPG
Construction crews work during a sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar02.JPG
Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar03.JPG
Arnold Reeves, the CFO of Omaha Performing Arts, gives a sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar04.JPG
Concession stands will be on the edges of the performance space of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar05.JPG
Arnold Reeves, the CFO of Omaha Performing Arts, gives a sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar06.JPG
Construction crews work during a sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar07.JPG
Seats are covered in plastic during a sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!