 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Taylor, Jackson Browne will require unvaccinated attendees to test negative for COVID
0 comments

James Taylor, Jackson Browne will require unvaccinated attendees to test negative for COVID

PFE's COVID-19 vaccine has become the first vaccine to win the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval

Performers James Taylor and Jackson Browne will require unvaccinated attendees of their Omaha show to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The test must to be taken within 72 hours of the Dec. 7 show at the CHI Health Center. Vaccinated attendees will be required to show their vaccination card or another printed proof of vaccination, according to requirements announced by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority on Tuesday on behalf of the music group.

Unvaccinated fans younger than 12 will also be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours before the event and must provide proof of a negative test result before entering the venue.

Tickets to the recently announced show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The winner of multiple Grammy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Taylor's past hits include "Fire and Rain," "Copperline," "Carolina on My Mind" and "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight."

Browne has sold more than 18 million albums in the United States, has received six Grammy nominations and is the recipient of the John Steinbeck Award. His hits include "Running on Empty," "Mr. Bojangles" and "Fishing in the Dark."

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jessica Chastain feared movie make up would 'permanently damage' her skin

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert