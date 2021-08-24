James Taylor, Jackson Browne will require unvaccinated attendees to test negative for COVID

Performers James Taylor and Jackson Browne will require unvaccinated attendees of their Omaha show to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The test must to be taken within 72 hours of the Dec. 7 show at the CHI Health Center. Vaccinated attendees will be required to show their vaccination card or another printed proof of vaccination, according to requirements announced by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority on Tuesday on behalf of the music group.

Unvaccinated fans younger than 12 will also be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours before the event and must provide proof of a negative test result before entering the venue.

Tickets to the recently announced show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The winner of multiple Grammy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Taylor's past hits include "Fire and Rain," "Copperline," "Carolina on My Mind" and "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight."