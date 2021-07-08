Jazz on the Green returns to Turner Park after a year as virtual event

The breeze was cool and the jazz was hot at Turner Park on Thursday night.

Thousands of people gathered in the Midtown Crossing park for the first Jazz on the Green concert of the summer, which featured Sammy Figueroa and a Latin jazz ensemble.

Lee Turkovich, a spokesperson for Omaha Performing Arts, said the organization is excited to kick off the annual event after COVID-19 precautions sent it to a virtual format last year.

“We are so excited to have everyone back on the lawn,” Turkovich said. “There are a lot of people who we see here every year.”

That includes the Prince family, who have been staking out their prime Jazz on the Green concert spot for more than 30 years.

About a dozen of the Princes were seated around a portable picnic table Thursday in a corner of the park they arrived at 4 p.m. to claim.

“We sit here every year,” Crystal Prince said, “and we always do food.”

The group, made up of cousins and siblings, will grow to about 30 as the concert series continues into July. The food options get bigger, too, Prince said.