Kenny Chesney to play Lincoln in May

Kenny Chesney will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 13 as part of “I Go Back 2023,” his tour targeting cities where he launched his career.

Having played to more than 1.3 million fans on his 2022 “Here And Now Tour,” including 21 NFL stadium shows, country’s “King of the Road” wanted to take his 2023 tour back to the smaller markets, like Lincoln, where he began his career more than two decades ago.

“That’s when it hit me: ‘I Go Back,’ ” Chesney said in the tour announcement. “That song is about holding all those things that shaped you very close, recognizing how special they are — and keeping them alive any way you can. So I decided that rather than just go repeat what we did, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up.”

Chesney played Lincoln for the first time in 2001, selling out Pershing Center. Two years later, he played a Nebraska State Fair concert at the Devaney Sports Center.

“I remember coming up, the craziness of so many of those dates,” Chesney said in announcing the tour. “Markets where people were using chain-cutters to get onto the lawn because we were so sold out in the Carolinas … and that’s a kind of energy that should never be left behind. For all those fans — based on how good last year felt — I want to bring what was coming off that stage to you, where you are, so we can all have that kind of experience together.”

Next year’s show will make him one of few artists to have played the new Lincoln arena three times. Both of his previous shows, in 2015 and 2019, moved more than 12,000 tickets.

One of the most popular artists of the 21st century, Chesney has won eight Entertainer of the Year Awards (four each from the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association), had 34 No. 1 singles, sold more than 30 million albums and more than 1 million tickets on each of his headlining tours.

Kelsea Ballerini, whose duet with Chesney, “Half of my Hometown,” won both the musical event of the year and video of the year at the CMA Awards, will open the “I Go Back 2023 Tour.”

Tickets for Chesney’s concert start at $33 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 1. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Dec. 6.

Chesney’s show is the fourth concert announced for the arena in 2023. The other three shows, all now on sale are Blake Shelton, Feb. 16; Journey, March 25; and Shania Twain, May 19.