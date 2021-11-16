 Skip to main content
Last girder placed as Steelhouse Omaha construction continues
Omaha Performing Arts and the Kiewit Building Group held a topping out ceremony — placement of the last, highest girder — on OPA's newest live music venue, Steelhouse Omaha.

Omaha Performing Arts celebrated the latest milestone in its continuing growth Tuesday morning as the last, highest girder in the construction of Steelhouse Omaha was placed.

The new live music venue, which will hold up to 3,000 people when it opens in mid-2023, is still being developed in a former parking lot between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue, east of 12th Street, across from the Holland Performing Arts Center.

091921-owh-liv-opaarts-p2

Rendering of Steelhouse Omaha, Omaha Performing Arts' planned live music venue, now under construction near the Holland Center between Dodge and Capitol Streets.

Steelhouse Omaha will offer a midrange concert venue for shows too large for the Orpheum Theater and too small for the CHI Health Center. The facility is the latest part of OPA's planned expansion of its arts and entertainment campus near the Holland Performing Arts Center in downtown Omaha.

"It's going to be a brand new venue for Omaha and really help activate all of downtown and add to all of the entertainment and arts options we have here," Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said Tuesday. 

091921-owh-liv-opaarts-p1

Rendering of the inside of Steelhouse Omaha, Omaha Performing Arts’ planned live music venue, now under construction near the Holland Center between Dodge and Capitol Streets.

Though the venue's first act hasn't been booked yet, Squires said the lack of fixed seating at Steelhouse Omaha should help attract in-demand musical artists who "need a bigger capacity" and otherwise might not consider the city for their concert tour schedules.

The $104 million project is almost 100% donor-funded, according to Squires. The City of Omaha contributed $1.1 million to the creation of the venue.

The concert venue was announced in late 2019, and Kiewit Building Group began site preparation work in summer 2020.

