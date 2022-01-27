 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live Nation to be exclusive promoter for new live music venue Steelhouse Omaha
Live Nation to be exclusive promoter for new live music venue Steelhouse Omaha

  • Updated
Omaha Performing Arts and the Kiewit Building Group held a topping out ceremony — placement of the last, highest girder — on OPA's newest live music venue, Steelhouse Omaha.

Live entertainment company Live Nation will be the exclusive promoter Omaha Performing Arts' new live music venue Steelhouse Omaha.

The venue, located at 12th and Dodge Streets, is on schedule to open in mid-2023.

In announcing the partnership on Thursday, OPA President Joan Squires said Live Nation would bring "world-class expertise" to the venue. Jason Wright, president of Live Nation Midwest, said the area has a "growing live music market."

091921-owh-liv-opaarts-p1

Rendering of the inside of Omaha Performing Arts’ Steelhouse Omaha, under construction near the Holland Center.

“Our relationship will ensure that we are able to take advantage of the performing artists and entertainers they work with and bring them to fans in Omaha,” Squires said.

Omaha Performing Arts will be responsible for the management and staffing of Steelhouse Omaha, Squire said. In addition to the live events and performances that Live Nation will promote in the new building, there will also be opportunities for community organizations to utilize the venue.

Steelhouse Omaha is part of the planned expansion of OPA's arts and entertainment campus near the Holland Performing Arts Center. It will provide flexible space to accommodate audiences of 1,500 to 3,000. The $104.1 million venue has been funded with private support and $1.1 million from the City of Omaha. Project partners include Kiewit Building Group, Ennead Architects of New York City, and Holland Basham Architects of Omaha.

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

