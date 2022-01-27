Live Nation to be exclusive promoter for new live music venue Steelhouse Omaha

Live entertainment company Live Nation will be the exclusive promoter Omaha Performing Arts' new live music venue Steelhouse Omaha.

The venue, located at 12th and Dodge Streets, is on schedule to open in mid-2023.

In announcing the partnership on Thursday, OPA President Joan Squires said Live Nation would bring "world-class expertise" to the venue. Jason Wright, president of Live Nation Midwest, said the area has a "growing live music market."

“Our relationship will ensure that we are able to take advantage of the performing artists and entertainers they work with and bring them to fans in Omaha,” Squires said.

Omaha Performing Arts will be responsible for the management and staffing of Steelhouse Omaha, Squire said. In addition to the live events and performances that Live Nation will promote in the new building, there will also be opportunities for community organizations to utilize the venue.