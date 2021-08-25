Local bands to share the screens with Costello, Wyclef Jean at Memorial Park concert

“It’s about a small-town girl who is trying to make it as a musician and eventually ends up back in the small town,” he said. “And the truck driver who’s infatuated with her.”

He may have had an edge with diversity. He’s 69 years old, for one thing — “Most of the popular musicians (in Omaha) are younger,” he said.

And his genre is folk music, not as prevalent as, say, rock.

“Everything I play sounds like a folk song,” he said.

Berman has been playing in bands since he was about 14 and has been focusing on solo gigs and songwriting for about 10 years. He works as a freelance project manager but plans to retire at the end of the year.

He plays on the second Saturday of the month at the Village Pointe Farmers Market and recently performed at the Infusion Tap Room in La Vista, Burrito Envy in Benson and the Rose Blumkin Home.

There’s no set schedule for the videos at the concert, Walz said. They might play during sound checks, band set-up or other random times. A couple will play between Wyclef Jean's and Costello's performances. They start at noon.