Maha Festival is 'extra special' after a year off

“(The festival) is pretty impressive considering we’re still in the midst of the pandemic; it feels a little naughty to be out here with so many people, but it’s nice to see everyone,” Mindy Morgan said.

Ruby seemed to be enjoying her first Maha as well, noise-canceling headphones on and a nap in full force.

Organizers of the one-day festival had safety on their minds while planning Maha.

Tickets to the festival, which sold out two days before the event, put attendance at 70% capacity, or 8,000 people.

Planners determined how many tickets they could sell by figuring out how many people could fill the space if each had a 6-foot “bubble” surrounding them.

The event’s layout was also redone, Maha Executive Director Lauren Martin said.

The number of bars were increased, as were the number of concessions and toilets. Hand sanitizer and masks were made available throughout the park, and high-touch areas were regularly cleaned.

A move from a two-day festival to a one-day, 10-hour event was also by design.