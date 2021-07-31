Maha Festival is 'extra special' after a year off

As a cool breeze blew past the outdoor stages where musicians and bands performed Saturday, it carried the smells of nearby food trucks and the sounds of laughter and conversations had by the thousands of people in Aksarben Village.
After a year away because of COVID-19, the Maha Festival was back in Stinson Park.
For many attendees, the gathering was the largest they had been a part of since the pandemic began.
Sitting with a group of friends at the festival, Keoni Anding said it felt good “to be around people.”
“It’s a nice change of pace after being kind of isolated,” the 16-year-old said. “Especially since I’m outside, I feel a little bit safer.”
Anding said the diversity of performers was a huge draw as well.
Featured acts included headliner Khruangbin (soul-funk), Thundercat (R&B) and Japanese Breakfast (indie pop).
Additional national acts were the Drive-By Truckers (alternative country) and Shovels & Rope (folk).
Others performing included Matt Cox & the Marauders, Edem Soul Music, Dirt House, J. Crum, Kethro and Crabrangucci.
Mindy and Drew Morgan have attended previous Mahas. This year, they ventured out with their 10-month-old daughter Ruby.
“(The festival) is pretty impressive considering we’re still in the midst of the pandemic; it feels a little naughty to be out here with so many people, but it’s nice to see everyone,” Mindy Morgan said.
Ruby seemed to be enjoying her first Maha as well, noise-canceling headphones on and a nap in full force.
Organizers of the one-day festival had safety on their minds while planning Maha.
Tickets to the festival, which sold out two days before the event, put attendance at 70% capacity, or 8,000 people.
Planners determined how many tickets they could sell by figuring out how many people could fill the space if each had a 6-foot “bubble” surrounding them.
The event’s layout was also redone, Maha Executive Director Lauren Martin said.
The number of bars were increased, as were the number of concessions and toilets. Hand sanitizer and masks were made available throughout the park, and high-touch areas were regularly cleaned.
A move from a two-day festival to a one-day, 10-hour event was also by design.
“When we were ready to make the call, we knew that we could deliver a one-day experience on a shortened timeline to organize everything,” Martin said. “Two days would have caused more interaction between people.”
That so many people were ready to come back to Maha was “heartwarming,” she said.
“It feels extra special to get to see everyone here,” Martin said. “It’s always fun, but it’s extra meaningful this year.”
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067