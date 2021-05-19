Maha Festival to bring soul-funk trio Khruangbin to Omaha as headliner

The soul-funk trio Khruangbin is this year's headliner for the Maha Festival, organizers announced Wednesday. Other featured performers are funk and R&B artist Thundercat and indie pop musician Japanese Breakfast.

Additional national acts include Drive-By Truckers, an alt-country band, and Shovels & Rope, a South Carolina-based folk duo.

Tickets for the July 31 festival go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at MahaFestival.com. They’re $65 in advance and $75 the day of the event. VIP tickets are available for $155 now and $175 on festival day.

A limited number of tickets will be available to facilitate social distancing.

The festival also will include comedy and spoken-word performers, craft beer and food.

Khruangbin, a trio from Texas, released its latest album, “Mordechai,” in 2020. This year, the group has sold out multinight performances in Los Angeles; Austin, Texas; and other locales and has collaborated with Paul McCartney.

Thundercat is the project of bass guitarist Stephen Lee Bruner, who won a Grammy Award for best progressive R&B album for “It Is What It Is,” his fourth studio album.