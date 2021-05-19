Maha Festival to bring soul-funk trio Khruangbin to Omaha as headliner

The soul-funk trio Khruangbin is this year's headliner for the Maha Festival, organizers announced Wednesday. Other featured performers are funk and R&B artist Thundercat and indie pop musician Japanese Breakfast.
Additional national acts include Drive-By Truckers, an alt-country band, and Shovels & Rope, a South Carolina-based folk duo.
Tickets for the July 31 festival go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at MahaFestival.com. They’re $65 in advance and $75 the day of the event. VIP tickets are available for $155 now and $175 on festival day.
A limited number of tickets will be available to facilitate social distancing.
The festival also will include comedy and spoken-word performers, craft beer and food.
Khruangbin, a trio from Texas, released its latest album, “Mordechai,” in 2020. This year, the group has sold out multinight performances in Los Angeles; Austin, Texas; and other locales and has collaborated with Paul McCartney.
Thundercat is the project of bass guitarist Stephen Lee Bruner, who won a Grammy Award for best progressive R&B album for “It Is What It Is,” his fourth studio album.
Pop artist Michelle Zauner is the face behind Japanese Breakfast. She’s known for her experimental lo-fi, a form of hip-hop. She also has a memoir, “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” which hit the New York Times bestseller list last month.
Drive-By Truckers has been around for 25 years and is known for its constant touring. The band released two albums last year, “The Unraveling” and “The New OK.”
Shovels & Rope is a husband-and-wife act that blends folk, rock & roll and country rock music. The duo recently collaborated on a kid-friendly covers album, “Busted Jukebox Vol. 3.”
Omaha acts Matt Cox & the Marauders, Edem Soul Music, Dirt House, J. Crum, Kethro and Crabrangucci will also perform at the festival, which runs from 2 p.m. to midnight at Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets.
Maha organizers are looking for volunteers. If you sign up at MahaFestival.com for a shift, you’ll get a free ticket to the entire event.