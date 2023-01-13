 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maha music festival dates announced

  Updated
Music from Omaha's Maha Festival will once again fill the air near Aksarben Village this summer.

Maha will be held July 28 and 29 at Stinson Park, according to the festival's website, mahafestival.com.

No announcements have been made yet on what bands and other acts will perform at the two-day event. About 11,000 people attended last year's event, which featured headliner Beach House.

