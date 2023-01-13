Maha music festival dates announced

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Presley’s death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, who called her daughter "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, shared her father’s brooding charisma. She followed him professionally, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s, and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley among others. She was married four times, including to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She had four children.
Fellow rock legends are paying tribute to Jeff Beck, the guitar virtuoso and musical innovator who died Tuesday. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, called him a “six-stringed warrior” with a “limitless” imagination. Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi called Beck “distinctively brilliant.” Kiss singer and guitarist Paul Stanley says Beck “blazed a trail impossible to follow.” Kinks guitarist Dave Davies and Whitesnake singer David Coverdale both said they are heartbroken over Beck's death. Rod Stewart credited Beck with bringing him and Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood to the U.S. and that they “never looked back” after that.
More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are about to go on trial. Jury selection begins Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty. A fourth man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against them. Jury selection is expected to last three weeks. The trial is expected to last into March.