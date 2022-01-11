Megadeath, Lamb of God to bring heavy metal tour to Omaha

Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Megadeath and Grammy-nominated band Lamb of God will come to Omaha in April.

The bands are bringing their "Metal Tour of the Year" show to Baxter Arena on April 26. The show will also feature performances from special guest bands Trivium and In Flames. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metaltouroftheyear.com.

The tour was originally planned for 2020, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having sold more than 38 million albums globally, Megadeath boasts 12 Grammy Award nominations and a 2017 win for best metal performance. The band is slated to release its 16th studio album "The Sick, The Dying ... And The Dead" this spring.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.