 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Megadeth, Lamb of God to bring heavy metal tour to Omaha
0 Comments

Megadeth, Lamb of God to bring heavy metal tour to Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0
011222-owh-new-concert-p1

Heavy metal band Megadeth is coming to Omaha in April.

 STEVE ROSE

Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Megadeth and Grammy-nominated band Lamb of God will come to Omaha in April.

The bands are bringing their "Metal Tour of the Year" show to Baxter Arena on April 26. The show will also feature performances from special guest bands Trivium and In Flames. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metaltouroftheyear.com.

The tour was originally planned for 2020, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having sold more than 38 million albums globally, Megadeth boasts 12 Grammy Award nominations and a 2017 win for best metal performance. The band is slated to release its 16th studio album, "The Sick, The Dying ... And The Dead," this spring.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SAG Awards film nominations reactions: 'House of Gucci' in! Kristen Stewart out!

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert