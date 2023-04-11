Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Melissa Etheridge will headline the annual Memorial Park Celebrate America Concert and fireworks show this summer.

In addition, English pop band Herman's Hermits will open for Etheridge.

The lineup for the longstanding summer tradition was announced Tuesday by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Matthew Kalcevich, the city's director of parks and recreation.

The concert will take place June 30 to kick off Fourth of July festivities with a bang. In recent years, the show was held later in the summer. Last year's show featured singer Sheryl Crow.

"We are incredibly excited about this date and a return to the Friday before the week of Fourth of July," Kalcevich said. "We know in the last few years, we've had an August date and a July date, and we will remain flexible moving forward to bring the greatest talent we can recruit to this show."

Etheridge, an award-winning rock artist and guitarist, is known for her original songs like "Come to My Window" and "Bring Me Some Water." Her work has won two Grammys as well as an Academy Award for Original Song written for the 2007 climate change documentary "An Inconvenient Truth."

Herman's Hermits was a popular pop-rock band in the 1960s, originating out of England and frontlined by heartthrob Peter Noone, who Stothert noted was her childhood celebrity crush. The band is known for popular songs such as "I'm Into Something Good" and "Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter."

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the national anthem and a video spotlighting local talent. Local bands can apply to have their music featured during the event day and in-between live sets in lieu of a live performance from a local act. The application window will stay open until May 4.

Herman's Hermits is scheduled to take the stage at 6:45 p.m., to be followed by Etheridge's performance at 8:30. The night will end with a massive fireworks show at 10 that the city officials promised will be "bigger than ever before."

Stothert and Kalcevich estimated that 50,000 to 75,000 people will attend the concert. More information on parking, street closures and park rules can be found at memorialparkconcert.com.

