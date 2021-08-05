Memorial Stadium officials say they're working to make Garth Brooks concert 'safe and healthy'

University of Nebraska officials say they will do everything possible to ensure that the coming Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium will be safe for fans.
UNL athletic department personnel have worked with the Lancaster County Health Department and university leadership “to provide a safe and healthy environment” at sporting events in the last year, said Keith Mann, assistant athletic director for communications.
“We are doing the same for the Garth Brooks concert,” he said in a prepared statement.
Brooks announced Monday that he will perform concerts Saturday in Kansas City and Aug. 14 in Lincoln, then use a three-week break to reassess the tour because of developments in the pandemic.
His publicist declined to elaborate when contacted by The World-Herald.
The Lincoln concert — with a capacity of more than 80,000 — was sold out within an hour when tickets went on sale in May.
Since then, the Delta variant has taken hold, and COVID-19 cases have increased across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Americans, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors if they live in areas with high COVID-19 transmission. That includes Lancaster County.
As of Wednesday, 58 people were hospitalized in Lancaster County for COVID-19. Seven of those patients were on ventilators.
After last week's Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, the Central Illinois Health Department asked everyone who was there to get a COVID test within the next few days. The festival drew 385,000 people over the course of the four-day event.
Infectious disease experts in Chicago warned that Lollapalooza could lead to an increase in both cases and hospitalizations.
Festival attendees were required to show proof of being vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test within the past three days.
On Thursday afternoon, the athletic department sent an email to all ticketholders with bullet points for a safe experience at the concert. They include:
» Individuals are encouraged to seek the guidance of health professionals regarding vaccination benefits.
» Unvaccinated attendees are strongly recommended to wear an appropriate facial covering (covering the nose and mouth) while on campus and in Memorial Stadium.
» Vaccinated attendees are encouraged to wear an appropriate facial covering (covering the nose and mouth) while on campus and in Memorial Stadium.
» Stay home when you are sick.
» Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available.
The stadium will have limited hand sanitation stations but fans should bring mini bottles of sanitizer, the email said. High touch areas will be cleaned frequently.
The Husker Athletic Department's Mann said that any necessary safety updates will be announced next week, along with fan information about logistics such as parking, stadium entry and other issues.
"We will remain fluid leading up to Saturday's concert," he said.
Tickets for the Lincoln concert are available for as low as $17 on StubHub, a secondary sales site. The original ticket price was $94.95.
They’re not that cheap at Ticket Express, said company president Chad Carr, but numerous seats are for sale.
He said he started to see tickets become available at below face value about four weeks ago. The number of tickets on his site is not unusually high, so he doubts that recent COVID developments were the cause, he said.
People could be selling extra tickets they bought because they were worried about availability, might be having trouble finding lodging in Lincoln or have reconsidered a trip to the concert so close to the start of school, he said.
