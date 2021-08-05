Memorial Stadium officials say they're working to make Garth Brooks concert 'safe and healthy'

» Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available.

The stadium will have limited hand sanitation stations but fans should bring mini bottles of sanitizer, the email said. High touch areas will be cleaned frequently.

The Husker Athletic Department's Mann said that any necessary safety updates will be announced next week, along with fan information about logistics such as parking, stadium entry and other issues.

"We will remain fluid leading up to Saturday's concert," he said.

Tickets for the Lincoln concert are available for as low as $17 on StubHub, a secondary sales site. The original ticket price was $94.95.

They’re not that cheap at Ticket Express, said company president Chad Carr, but numerous seats are for sale.

He said he started to see tickets become available at below face value about four weeks ago. The number of tickets on his site is not unusually high, so he doubts that recent COVID developments were the cause, he said.