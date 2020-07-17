MercyMe concert at CHI Health Center postponed again

MercyMe has postponed its planned fall concert to next year.

Originally set for March 27 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center, the Christian rock band's concert was postponed to Oct. 4. It has been pushed back again, this time to April 16.

"Due to the current restrictions and continued uncertainty of when live events will be allowed to take place, we have made the difficult decision to move our Fall 2020 tour to the Spring of 2021," the band said in a statement. "We’re currently in the studio and are planning to have some new music for you. So get ready, we can’t wait for you to hear it!"

Tickets to the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled date. Those who are not able to attend the new date can contact their initial point of purchase for a refund within the next 30 days.

