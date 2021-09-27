 Skip to main content
Metal rock band Tool coming to Omaha as part of U.S. and world tour
Metal rock band Tool coming to Omaha as part of U.S. and world tour

092821-owh-new-tool-p1

Members of Tool include: Drummer Danny Carey, bassist Justin Chancellor, guitar player Adam Jones and singer Maynard James Keenan.

 TRAVIS SHINN

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

Grammy Award-winning metal rock band Tool will come to Omaha as part of its 2022 U.S. and European tour.

The band, along with special guest performers The Acid Helps, will play at Omaha's CHI Health Center at 7 p.m. on March 12, 2022.

Formed in 1990, some of Tool's top hits include: "The Pot", "Schism" and "Vicarious."

Tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office and ticketmaster.com. Members of the band's fan club, Tool Army, can purchase pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday online at toolband.com

cbclark@owh.com, 402-444-3118

