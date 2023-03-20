Rock bands Lord Huron and Modest Mouse will be the headline acts at this year's Outlandia Music Festival on Aug. 11 and 12.

The festival will be held on open field at Falconwood Park in Bellevue. The event will also feature food and retail vendors.

The festival’s lineup also includes: Jimmy Eat World, Gregory Alan Isakov, Manchester Orchestra, The Faint, Cat Power, Horsegirl, The Good Life, The Envy Corps, Criteria and Minne Lussa.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase tickets, weekend camping and parking passes, or for more information about the festival, go to outlandiafestival.com.

