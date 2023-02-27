The psychedelic rock band from Oklahoma City will perform at Steelhouse Omaha on June 16, Omaha Performing Arts announced Monday. It is the third concert announced for the new music venue, which is scheduled to open May 12 with a performance by The Killers. American indie band Fleet Foxes and Nigerian singer-songwriter Uwade will perform at Steelhouse Omaha on July 2.
Formed in 1983, The Flaming Lips have won three Grammy Awards and have been nominated for several others, including a Tony Award for work on "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical." The band's hit albums include "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots," "Transmissions from the Satellite Heart" and "At War with the Mystics."