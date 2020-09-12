Nebraska-born country star Lucas Hoge now hunting on 'Hoge Wild'

Lucas Hoge is a country singer. He had a No. 1 album on Billboard. And now he has a outdoor TV show, "Hoge Wild."
But before all that, he was a kid from Hubbell, Nebraska.
Hoge grew up in the tiny town two hours southwest of Omaha. It's where he learned to play guitar. It's where he learned to hunt and fish, too.
Now he's putting it all together on "Hoge Wild." The first season of the outdoors show is currently airing on The Sportsman Channel, and it sees Hoge hunting, fishing, scuba diving and heading on adventures around the world. Of course, it also features his musical performances.
"My guitar has been my passport all over the world. I get to meet so many people who want to share their lifestyle with me as well," Hoge told The World-Herald. "I'm getting to do all these amazing things. I'll go perform at a lodge, and the people there, they're all hunting the next day. They ask me, 'Do you want to go to a hunt?' Of course!"
Hoge enjoyed growing up in Hubbell, he said, and he misses it. He started playing drums in the high school band, and then he began singing in choirs.
"I fell in love with it," he said. "I quickly decided I wanted to do something with this. I started playing guitar, and I just kept knocking the doors down."
After graduating from high school, he attended Southeast Community College and got an associates degree. Meanwhile, he played worship services at a church in Lincoln.
Then at 19, he moved to Nashville to kickstart his country career. Eventually, he found country music success. His 2017 album, "Dirty South," topped Billboard's top country album sales chart.
His love of music and the outdoors came together on a recent episode of "Hoge Wild." Hoge headed back to Hubbell, where his brother and parents still live, for a turkey hunt, and it was one of his favorite episodes.
"I got to hunt with my buddies and my brother and see my mom and dad," he said. "Outdoors brings us back together.
"I try and get back as much as possible depending on if the tour bus is cruising through. I try and stop and have a good meal or two with mom and dad," he said.
The show has helped him come home to Nebraska more and more. The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on his touring schedule, but he's now filming the second season of "Hoge Wild," which will bring him back to the Platte River for a waterfowl hunt with his dad, brother and uncles.
Hoge is also working on new music, and he'll be ready to pop as soon as stages open back up.
"We're in the studio right now working on some new stuff. It's some of the best stuff yet," Hoge said. "It's hard to sit here and not be on the road and not be out there performing. It's tragic for everybody out there, but we're trying to stay motivated. We got a lot of great music coming out."
