Nebraska-born country star Lucas Hoge now hunting on 'Hoge Wild'

Lucas Hoge is a country singer. He had a No. 1 album on Billboard. And now he has a outdoor TV show, "Hoge Wild."

But before all that, he was a kid from Hubbell, Nebraska.

Hoge grew up in the tiny town two hours southwest of Omaha. It's where he learned to play guitar. It's where he learned to hunt and fish, too.

Now he's putting it all together on "Hoge Wild." The first season of the outdoors show is currently airing on The Sportsman Channel, and it sees Hoge hunting, fishing, scuba diving and heading on adventures around the world. Of course, it also features his musical performances.

"My guitar has been my passport all over the world. I get to meet so many people who want to share their lifestyle with me as well," Hoge told The World-Herald. "I'm getting to do all these amazing things. I'll go perform at a lodge, and the people there, they're all hunting the next day. They ask me, 'Do you want to go to a hunt?' Of course!"

Hoge enjoyed growing up in Hubbell, he said, and he misses it. He started playing drums in the high school band, and then he began singing in choirs.