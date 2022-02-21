New Omaha Symphony season to include Temptations, Bruce Hornsby

Appearances by a legendary Motown group and a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter are among the highlights of the Omaha Symphony’s 2022-23 season.

The Temptations, known for their soulful pop music, will perform with the orchestra in a Pops series concert the weekend of April 23, 2023, after finishing their 60th anniversary tour.

Pianist Bruce Hornsby is the headliner for a Rocks series concert Oct. 14. He is known for “The Way It is,” a song addressing economic issues and race relations that won an MTV Video Music Award for best new artist in a video in 1987.

The orchestra announced the season lineup on Monday, and season tickets are now on sale at omahasymphony.org.

In its second year under music director Ankush Kumar Bahl, the symphony will also perform three world premiere pieces and the Omaha premiere of other recent works. Bahl took over for maestro Thomas Wilkins, who retired at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Bahl said he will continue his focus on works by American composers and his efforts to enhance concerts with multimedia elements and technology.

“The community has embraced our evolving vision for live performances,” he said in a press release. “We are thrilled to continue the work of playing the masterworks masterfully while forging ahead with our mission to make the Omaha Symphony the most innovative orchestra in the United States.

Special events and observances are planned throughout the season.

The symphony will celebrate world-renowned Omaha ceramicist Jun Kaneko in honor of his 2021 lifetime achievement award from the International Sculpture Center in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Music performed March 17 and 18, 2023, will be from three operas designed by Kaneko. The repertoire will also include the world premiere of a work by American composer Andy Akiho. Kaneko will receive the symphony’s Dick and Mary Holland Leadership Award.

In its ongoing partnership with Classical 90.7 KVNO, the University of Nebraska at Omaha radio station, the symphony will premiere new commissions from American composers. And in collaboration with El Museo Latino, it will present “Folklorico,” a Family series concert exploring Latin American music, dance and traditions, on March 12.

Other highlights include Movies series concerts with the symphony performing entire scores from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” and “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”

Five musicians will make their solo debuts with the symphony, including violinist Stella Chen, pianist Awadagin Pratt and cellist Gabriel Martins.

The symphony also plans to expand After Hours, sessions that give audiences the opportunity to interact with musicians and guest artists in a casual social setting. Details have not yet been announced.

Symphony CEO Jennifer Boomgaaden Daoud said she has been pleased with the way the community and the musicians have embraced Bahl.

“We look forward to seeing that connection grow,” she said in a press release. “He and the orchestra have achieved a very special synchronicity and musical alignment that is wonderful to watch.”

For a complete season schedule, go to https://www.omahasymphony.org/season/2022-23-season.

