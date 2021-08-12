Omaha Conservatory of Music to celebrate 20th anniversary with gala

The Omaha Conservatory of Music will celebrate its 20th anniversary this weekend with activities that emphasize its inclusive mission.

Violinist and disability activist Adrian Anantawan will be the featured speaker at a gala, “Night of Nostalgia,” on Saturday night. Born without a right hand, he is a graduate of the Curtis School of Music, Yale University and the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Anantawan has performed at the White House, opening ceremonies for the Olympic Games and concerts for Pope John Paul II and the Dalai Lama. He also founded an organization that develops musical instruments for kids with disabilities.

Earlier Saturday, a composition by 13-year-old student Winston Schneider will premiere at a 1 p.m. concert during an Arts Block Party. The conservatory is sponsoring the event with the Omaha Academy of Ballet. The two schools are near 72nd and Cass Streets.

Schneider, who has been hailed as a prodigy, based his piece on “The Big Umbrella” by Amy June Bates, a children’s book that celebrates diversity.