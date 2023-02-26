Omaha native Meridith Moore is living her dream in the music industry in Arizona as a lead singer in her band, The Sugar Thieves. But she still has a soft spot for the Midwest.

“I have always been a very proud Midwesterner and I think there’s something to be said about being from Nebraska. There’s a sense of pride there,” Moore said. “When you’re born and raised in Nebraska, you are a Nebraskan through and through forever, and I miss Omaha terribly.”

Like the Midwest, music has always been there for Moore. From singing in church growing up to listening to burned CDs from her Uncle Chester, she’s found a home in musical environments.

After moving to attend Arizona State University, Moore began going to local open mic nights. She eventually met a guitarist and her future husband, Mikel Lander.

It was love at first sound as their music journey sparked. The two began writing music together and booked gigs every Wednesday at a dive bar where they invited local musicians to join them on-stage. For a year, the same musicians joined the couple and, eventually, The Sugar Thieves was born.

After graduating college, Moore apologized to her father for neglecting to use her degree and shared she intended to focus on music full time. He responded, “You got your whole life to get a 9 to 5, do music and do it to the best of your ability.”

With her father’s blessing, Moore continued her music career. In the past 15 years, she married Lander and now has three daughters, all who love to sing.

“They are absolutely into music and they think that we’re famous people which is super cute,” Moore said.

Until their dream of a family band comes true, Moore and Lander have continued playing music with their five-member band. The duo is joined with drummer Todd Chuba, pianist and saxophone player Shea Marshall and Jeff Naylor on the upright bass.

“We classify ourselves as an American roots band,” Moore said. “We’re a melting pot of sound. We’re rooted in blues just like so many American genres and we stretch out to encompass country and folk, rock ‘n’ roll, even a little jazz and gospel.”

The Sugar Thieves recorded their first album in 2007 and currently have seven albums total. Their music can be found on Bandcamp, Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

Moore’s most recent accomplishment was competing at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis with her husband after winning the Arizona State Blues competition.

Moore described the annual competition as the “blues Olympics.” Over the course of two nights, 146 bands competed on Beale Street in a preliminary round for 10 spots in the semi-finals at the Orpheum Theatre.

Moore and Lander placed second in the solo and duo division. Since the competition, Moore said many doors have opened as talent buyers and festival producers from around the world have reached out.

“Being involved with that competition and doing so well validates us as career musicians,” Moore said. “We’re truly blessed that we are able to be full-time musicians and support our family and provide a wonderful life for our daughters with music.”

