Omaha Parks Department offers concert series at Zorinsky Lake

In the coming weeks, you can find a cool breeze and hot music at Zorinsky Lake near 156th and F Streets.
The Omaha Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring the Live on the Lake Concert Series from 6 to 9 p.m. on four Friday nights in July. The programs will feature cover bands in a variety of genres in a family atmosphere.
The schedule:
July 9 — Lemon Fresh Day
July 16 — High Heel
July 23 — Stan & the Chain Gang
July 30 — Taxi Driver
People who attend are encouraged to space out for safety in lawn chairs or on blankets. Local food trucks will be on site, and Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar will sell adult beverages.
For more information, visit parks.cityofomaha.org or call 402-333-4640.
Invitational show is finale for Cathedral Arts Project season
The St. Cecilia Cathedral Artist Invitational opens today in the Sunderland Gallery at the Cathedral Cultural Center at 3900 Webster St.
Works by more than 35 local artists will be displayed. Familiar names include Lori Elliott-Bartle, Bart Vargas, Kristin Pluhacek and Stephen Cornelius Roberts.
Today’s opening runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Regular gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The exhibit concludes the Cathedral Arts Project season. It will be up through Aug. 15.
Fun at the Cottonwood Hotel is for Omahans, too
Omaha artist Julia Mason is offering art classes this summer at the Cottonwood Hotel.
Mason, who teaches at South High School, draws her inspiration from her travels, architecture and local landmarks.
The series of classes for $100 will be July 12, 19 and 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. Space is limited.
Participants will take a walking tour of the hotel on the first day, focusing on shooting reference photos. Then they will sketch what they shot. The second class deals with developing drawings, and the third is about painting with watercolor or gouache.
You can register at meetme@thecottonwoodhotel.com.
The hotel is also sponsoring visits from Wildlife Encounters at 4 p.m. July 8, 15 and 22. Three animals will be featured each time. The free event is open to the public.
Kendra Scott jewelry will be available at a pop-up from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on July 30 and Aug. 27. The public is invited.
And, all summer long, locals can swim at the hotel pool on a day pass. The price is $20 to $40 depending on the day and includes the pool pass and pool club dining.
You can get the pass at resortpass.com/hotels/kimpton-cottonwood.
World-Herald staff writer Jake Anderson contributed to this report.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267