 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Parks Department offers concert series at Zorinsky Lake
0 comments

Omaha Parks Department offers concert series at Zorinsky Lake

The historic concert venue on 13th street in Omaha will undergo renovations and a name change.

In the coming weeks, you can find a cool breeze and hot music at Zorinsky Lake near 156th and F Streets.

The Omaha Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring the Live on the Lake Concert Series from 6 to 9 p.m. on four Friday nights in July. The programs will feature cover bands in a variety of genres in a family atmosphere.

The schedule:

July 9 — Lemon Fresh Day

July 16 — High Heel

July 23 — Stan & the Chain Gang

July 30 — Taxi Driver

People who attend are encouraged to space out for safety in lawn chairs or on blankets. Local food trucks will be on site, and Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar will sell adult beverages.

For more information, visit parks.cityofomaha.org or call 402-333-4640.

Invitational show is finale for Cathedral Arts Project season

Art the Great Human Family, Bart Vargas, 48 x 48.jpg (copy)

An Omaha artist created this piece titled "The Great Human Family." His work will be featured in the Annual Cathedral Artist Invitational, which opens Sunday and runs through Aug. 15.

The St. Cecilia Cathedral Artist Invitational opens today in the Sunderland Gallery at the Cathedral Cultural Center at 3900 Webster St.

Works by more than 35 local artists will be displayed. Familiar names include Lori Elliott-Bartle, Bart Vargas, Kristin Pluhacek and Stephen Cornelius Roberts.

Today’s opening runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Regular gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The exhibit concludes the Cathedral Arts Project season. It will be up through Aug. 15.

Fun at the Cottonwood Hotel is for Omahans, too

13 MASON & GILL (copy)

A work by Julia Mason, who is teaching art classes next month at the Cottonwood Hotel. 

Omaha artist Julia Mason is offering art classes this summer at the Cottonwood Hotel.

Mason, who teaches at South High School, draws her inspiration from her travels, architecture and local landmarks.

The series of classes for $100 will be July 12, 19 and 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. Space is limited.

Participants will take a walking tour of the hotel on the first day, focusing on shooting reference photos. Then they will sketch what they shot. The second class deals with developing drawings, and the third is about painting with watercolor or gouache.

You can register at meetme@thecottonwoodhotel.com.

20201115_new_cottonwood_ar13 (copy)

The pool and plaza area at the Cottonwood Hotel in the Blackstone District. Omahans can buy day passes to swim at the pool this summer. 

The hotel is also sponsoring visits from Wildlife Encounters at 4 p.m. July 8, 15 and 22. Three animals will be featured each time. The free event is open to the public.

Kendra Scott jewelry will be available at a pop-up from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on July 30 and Aug. 27. The public is invited.

And, all summer long, locals can swim at the hotel pool on a day pass. The price is $20 to $40 depending on the day and includes the pool pass and pool club dining.

You can get the pass at resortpass.com/hotels/kimpton-cottonwood.

World-Herald staff writer Jake Anderson contributed to this report.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Damien Chazelle’s new movie ‘Babylon’ adds to its star studded cast

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert