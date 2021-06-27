Omaha Parks Department offers concert series at Zorinsky Lake

Today’s opening runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Regular gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The exhibit concludes the Cathedral Arts Project season. It will be up through Aug. 15.

Fun at the Cottonwood Hotel is for Omahans, too

Omaha artist Julia Mason is offering art classes this summer at the Cottonwood Hotel.

Mason, who teaches at South High School, draws her inspiration from her travels, architecture and local landmarks.

The series of classes for $100 will be July 12, 19 and 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. Space is limited.

Participants will take a walking tour of the hotel on the first day, focusing on shooting reference photos. Then they will sketch what they shot. The second class deals with developing drawings, and the third is about painting with watercolor or gouache.

You can register at meetme@thecottonwoodhotel.com.

The hotel is also sponsoring visits from Wildlife Encounters at 4 p.m. July 8, 15 and 22. Three animals will be featured each time. The free event is open to the public.