Omaha pianist, singer David Murphy says his new album may be his best yet

At least one good thing has happened to Omaha musician David Murphy in 2020.
He finished a new album, “The Lesser Gabors,” to follow 2014’s “My Fraudulent Memoirs.” It’s his first recording of his own songs since he suffered an ocular stroke a few years back.
Slowdowns during the pandemic gave him more opportunities to focus on his 15-track collection, available at davidpmurphy.bandcamp.com or davidpmurphy.com.
“I had time to work and polish up new songs, too, and I’m proud of the result,” he said. “Learning to navigate recording with a visual impairment has certainly been, shall we say, interesting. But hey, I’m grateful to still be here.”
Murphy, a pianist and singer, said the album is emotional, uplifting and not easily categorized. It features backup players from Omaha, Lincoln, Los Angeles and Nashville and was put together primarily through distance recording.
“It’s a bit of a throwback in many ways — real instruments played by fine musicians,” he said.
The theme of the recording, he said, is love, loss and life, with a little “growing older” thrown in. Listeners can expect a wide variety of subjects and styles; three of the tracks are instrumentals, and three have a “smokin’ horn section.”
He said he had been working on a few of the tunes for about 15 years.
Murphy sought help on mixes from Tom Ware, the Grammy-nominated owner of Omaha’s Ware House Productions.
“It was remarkable to get to work with him, and we laughed our butts off,” Murphy said. “The album has a sonic punch that I still find amazing.”
Performers on the recording are Ron Cooley, Mark Haar, Tony Mandracchia, Camille Metoyer Moten, Scott Preston, Mitchel Delevie, Dave Keif, Shawn Bell, Chad Stoner, Stan Harper, Darryl White, John Worsham, Tom Morgan Jr., Bryan Morhardt, Ed Love and Mike McCracken.
Murphy, an Omaha native, moved back to Nebraska several years ago. He had a longstanding weekend gig at Omaha’s Jackson Street Tavern until the Old Market restaurant was sold. He has also worked extensively as Metoyer Moten’s accompanist and occasional producer.
He thinks that “The Lesser Gabors” is his best recording yet. Through Christmas, he’s donating 10% of sales to the Food Bank for the Heartland.
“It’s a culmination of decades of working to refine my craft and find my own voice, and I think that’s evident in the result,” he said.
“The album’s truly personal, but I learned a while back that the most personal pieces are the most universal. Several of these tunes made me uncomfortable to let folks in on, so I figured that was a good sign.”
Chanticleer shares Christmas show with senior living facilities
Residents in some area nursing homes and assisted living centers will be able to watch “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” for free.
Chanticleer Community Theater and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment in Council Bluffs are partnering with several facilities to stream the holiday show online in socially distanced common areas. It will also be available on closed-circuit TV in residents’ rooms.
The virtual performance will be available to the general public starting Wednesday for $10 per ticket.
“This gift will bring back a small piece of normal to our community members,” said Christine Gochenour, marketing director at Bethany Lutheran Health Services in Council Bluffs. “We can’t thank PACE and Chanticleer enough for the opportunity to watch our people smile reliving the good old days.”
The musical is a radio show within a play as the cast presents a hilarious take on “A Christmas Carol.” Tickets are available at paceartsiowa.org/theater.
If you operate a senior living center in southwest Iowa and would like free access to the show for your residents, call 712-890-5600 or visit paceartsiowa.org.
Joslyn releases catalogue on its European collection
“European Paintings and Sculpture from Joslyn Art Museum” is now available online and in the museum’s gift shop.
The lead author is Taylor J. Acosta, the curator of Joslyn’s European collection. The book features an essay by Acosta that offers a history of the arts in Omaha and a look at the collection’s formation.
Noted scholars and specialists examine the collection from several aspects: artist biography, practice and technique and cultural and historical context.
The book is $45 for hardcover ($40.50 for Joslyn members) and $35 for softcover ($31.50 for members.)
Omaha Symphony announces updated season schedule
The Omaha Symphony has released an updated lineup for its centennial season, which begins in January.
The orchestra played a series of socially distanced concerts this fall that brought musicians and audiences together safely. Distancing, enhanced safety protocols and reduced audience capacity will continue into the new year.
Some of the programs for 2021 have changed so musicians can continue to play together while remaining several feet apart.
“I’m optimistic that 2021 will bring a renewed sense of togetherness and healing, and the Omaha Symphony will carry on uplifting our community with live music,” said Music Director Thomas Wilkins, who is retiring at the end of the season.
The symphony’s collaboration with Opera Omaha is still on the schedule, as are concerts featuring nationally known guest artists Brian Stokes Mitchell and Branford Marsalis.
Three of the concerts — Pink Martini on May 9, Mitchell on May 22 and Branford on June 12 — will be simulcast at a not-yet-determined outdoor location. Mitchell’s appearance will also be Wilkins’ final appearance with the symphony as its director.
Two concerts will be outdoor-only: Billy McGuigan on June 4 and 5 and The Doo-Wop Project on June 18 and 19. Locations for those events also have not been announced.
For a complete lineup and other information, go to omahasymphony.org. For ticket questions, go to ticketomaha,com or call 402-345-0606.
Because the next few months will be unpredictable, spring programming remains subject to change.
