Omaha pianist, singer David Murphy says his new album may be his best yet

He said he had been working on a few of the tunes for about 15 years.

Murphy sought help on mixes from Tom Ware, the Grammy-nominated owner of Omaha’s Ware House Productions.

“It was remarkable to get to work with him, and we laughed our butts off,” Murphy said. “The album has a sonic punch that I still find amazing.”

Performers on the recording are Ron Cooley, Mark Haar, Tony Mandracchia, Camille Metoyer Moten, Scott Preston, Mitchel Delevie, Dave Keif, Shawn Bell, Chad Stoner, Stan Harper, Darryl White, John Worsham, Tom Morgan Jr., Bryan Morhardt, Ed Love and Mike McCracken.

Murphy, an Omaha native, moved back to Nebraska several years ago. He had a longstanding weekend gig at Omaha’s Jackson Street Tavern until the Old Market restaurant was sold. He has also worked extensively as Metoyer Moten’s accompanist and occasional producer.

He thinks that “The Lesser Gabors” is his best recording yet. Through Christmas, he’s donating 10% of sales to the Food Bank for the Heartland.

“It’s a culmination of decades of working to refine my craft and find my own voice, and I think that’s evident in the result,” he said.