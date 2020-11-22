Omaha Symphony Christmas show to be on WOWT

This year, everyone in the Omaha area will be able to watch the Omaha Symphony’s Christmas show on television.

“Physician’s Mutual Presents: Home for the Holidays” will be broadcast free to viewers two times during Christmas week on WOWT.

The show, with a physically distanced orchestra, two singers and dancers performing remotely from New York City, will be on Channel 6 (or Channel 8 for Cox Cable customers) at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 and 1 p.m. Christmas Day.

The televised concert, to be taped without an audience in December, replaces in-person shows that had been scheduled for Dec. 18 and 19 at the Holland Center.

The program will include many elements from past years, including Broadway performers Siri Howard and Max Quinlan and classic Christmas music. It will be an hour long with no commercials.

“In a year when nothing is normal and we all are craving togetherness and the comfort of our traditions, the Omaha Symphony hopes to bring music and festivity safely to our community,” Symphony President and CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden said in a press release. “We hope this will be a warm addition to family celebrations.”