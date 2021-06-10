 Skip to main content
Omaha Symphony offers free livestream of Wilkins' last concert
Omaha Symphony offers free livestream of Wilkins' last concert

Ankush Kumar Bahl, above, will take over for Omaha Symphony Music Director Thomas Wilkins in August.

The historic concert venue on 13th street in Omaha will undergo renovations and a name change.

It’s too late to get tickets to Music Director Thomas Wilkins’ final concert with the Omaha Symphony on Saturday at the Holland Center.

You can, however, see it on your computer.

The sold-out concert will be broadcast free of charge at omahasymphony.org/wilkins-finale-stream, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Renowned saxophonist Branford Marsalis will be the special guest, performing “Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra” by John Williams.

The program also will feature a world premiere, “Lift Up Thine Ears” by Michael Daugherty, and Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations.”

Wilkins is retiring after 16 seasons with the Omaha Symphony. Conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl, recently of Washington, D.C., is his replacement.

Omaha Symphony Music Director Thomas Wilkins is retiring after Saturday night's sold-out season finale with Branford Marsalis, which will be livestreamed on the symphony website. 

