Omaha Symphony offers free livestream of Wilkins' last concert

It’s too late to get tickets to Music Director Thomas Wilkins’ final concert with the Omaha Symphony on Saturday at the Holland Center.

You can, however, see it on your computer.

The sold-out concert will be broadcast free of charge at omahasymphony.org/wilkins-finale-stream, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Renowned saxophonist Branford Marsalis will be the special guest, performing “Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra” by John Williams.

The program also will feature a world premiere, “Lift Up Thine Ears” by Michael Daugherty, and Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations.”

Wilkins is retiring after 16 seasons with the Omaha Symphony. Conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl, recently of Washington, D.C., is his replacement.

