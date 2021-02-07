Omaha's Jazz Age: North 24th Street was the place to be for the hottest sounds

When John Ewing Sr. was a preteen during the early 1940s, the now-83-year-old remembers lingering along Lake Street in North Omaha for the chance to catch a few notes of the music that drifted from the open windows of some of the city’s best venues.
“I lived about two blocks from there, and I’d be on the pavement near the Omaha Star building just to hear that music,” he recalled. “I didn’t know who the musicians were, but it didn’t matter. I’d have a grand old time standing there listening. Any big band that was important and playing at the time came through Omaha.”
Owing to Omaha’s location along the Union Pacific Railroad between Kansas City, Chicago and Minneapolis, the city became an almost obligatory stopover for the hottest touring acts. The same held true for artists crossing the country to get from the East Coast to the West. Many ended up spending a night or two in Omaha, and they never missed an opportunity to perform.
The list of musicians reads like a who’s who of big band, jazz and early rock ’n’ roll: Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton, Nat Towles, Fats Domino, Sarah Vaughan, Billy Eckstine, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, Nat King Cole and Ike and Tina Turner, to name a few.
Preston Love Jr., whose father, Preston Love Sr., became one of Omaha’s most renowned musicians of the big band and jazz eras, says this time in the city’s history was remarkable.
“It was unbelievable,” he said. “To really understand that era, you have to remember that North Omaha was segregated, redlined and self-contained. Music became the fiber of our community. It was marvelous — and the Dreamland Ballroom was at the pinnacle.”
The Dreamland opened in 1923 on the second floor of the Jewell Building at 24th and Grant Streets. Its ballroom, which could hold up to 500 people, remained open until 1965. Today, it houses the Great Plains Black History Museum.
Ewing says the street almost felt like it was vibrating, so powerful was the music emanating from inside.
“I thought the building would fall down,” he said. “It was something to see!”
That red brick building was designed by Omaha architect Frederick A. Henninger and bore the name of its owner, James “Jimmy” Grant Jewell, a prominent businessman and civic leader in North Omaha’s Black community. The Tuxedo Billiard Parlor, a barbershop and a beauty parlor, occupied the first floor and helped make the Jewell a hub for the community.
Ewing’s son, Eric, is executive director of the museum and oversees the institution’s archives, which includes a rich collection of photographs, posters, ticket stubs and other memorabilia of the era.
“Jimmy Jewell saw the opportunity to provide entertainment to the African American community. He was a visionary,” Eric Ewing said. “The 24th Street corridor was ‘the place’ to be in the city. You came to dance.”
And there were plenty of places to dance. Among the prominent venues nearby were the Carnation Ballroom, McGill’s Blue Room, The Swingland Club, the Off Beat Club and Paul Allen’s Showcase.
But playing at the Dreamland was special.
Eric Ewing notes the important role the venue holds in big band and jazz history.
“You hadn’t played until you played at the Dreamland,” he said. “It was the premier location.”
Ewing Sr. was not the only one to try to listen to the music happening inside.
So was a young Preston Love. Because he was not yet old enough to be admitted to the Dreamland in the late 1930s, the budding musician, who idolized Count Basie’s saxophone player Earle Warren, instead sat on the nightclub’s second-story fire escape to listen to the music unfolding inside.
One night, Warren opened the door to let some fresh air into the crowded ballroom. He asked Love what he was doing. The teen responded that he, too, played saxophone. Warren called for an instrument to be brought to Love, who blew the older musicians away with his virtuosity.
When Warren became ill a year or so later, the musicians remembered the North Omaha teen and suggested to Basie that he audition to fill in for Warren.
Love, who died in 2004, went on to have a prodigious career as a musician and bandleader. Warren never fully recovered from his illness, and Love became his permanent replacement in the Count Basie Orchestra at age 22. He played with the big band from 1945 to 1947 and recorded on Basie’s only No. 1 Billboard hit, “Open the Door, Richard.” Love went on to play with Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross.
Other musicians also owed a debt to Omaha. Nat “King” Cole penned his 1943 song “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” which was a career breakthrough, in his North Omaha hotel room.
Jimmy Jewell Jr., who took over running the Dreamland after his father died in 1930, had the opportunity to purchase Cole’s contract around that time.
“It was only $60 or $70,” Eric Ewing said. “But he thought it was too much!”
The museum director says such anecdotes illustrate that even though Kansas City boasts the American Jazz Museum, Omaha has a rightful place in the country’s jazz history.
Love Jr., who is reopening Love’s Jazz & Arts Center on 24th Street this summer to continue paying homage to North Omaha’s jazz legacy, agrees.
“The Dreamland was a national treasure, because great African Americans came to Omaha because of it,” he said. “The biggest and the best came here, and that’s what this city means to the development of music.”
Perhaps, though, his father said it best: “If New York, Chicago, and Kansas City were the major leagues of jazz, Omaha was the Triple-A. If you wanted to make the big leagues, you came and played in Omaha.”
“It was really something,” echoed Ewing Sr. “There was so much art and culture here in North Omaha. I like to say that anything great that came out of Omaha back then came out of North Omaha.”