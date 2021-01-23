Omaha's JoJo Siwa comes out as part of the LGBTQ community

JoJo Siwa, a teen star from Omaha, came out as a member of the LGBTQ community on Saturday.

Known for her massive bows, hit songs and social media presence, the former “Dance Moms" star confirmed through Instagram Live what a trending tweet had hinted at the day before: The 17-year-old was coming out.

Said tweet pictured a T-shirt with the words "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

"My cousin got me a new shirt," Siwa wrote.

When asked during her Instagram Live video about how she identifies within the LGBTQ community, Siwa said she didn't "really know this answer."

"Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay," she said. "It's awesome, and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you ... I'm the happiest I've ever been, that's what matters."

Siwa ended the video with words from her father.

"Like my dad said, love is universal. You guys can love whoever you want to love, and you guys can do in life whatever you want to do," she said. "You can dream a dream and make that dream come true, no matter what."