Outlandia Music Festival to kick off inaugural event with 11 acts including Wilco

The summer concert season continues with a new event in the local music festival scene.

Outlandia Music Festival is new this year, but one of its organizers, 1% Productions, has been involved in the local music scene for years. Marc Leibowitz, 1% co-owner, said in March the idea for Outlandia had been “brewing for a while.”

The festival’s headliners are bands Wilco and The National. Additional festival performances include Band of Horses, Local Natives, Silversun Pickups, Margo Price, The Breeders, Real Estate, Kat Hasty, Carolina Spence, Mesonjixx and Clarence Tilton.

The event will be held on 160 acres of open field adjacent to Falconwood Park in Bellevue. The location was ideal for the new festival, Leibowitz said in March, because it is large enough to accommodate a large number of attendees. Because of the terrain, organizers encourage attendees to wear hard-soled shoes.

The event will also feature food and retail vendors. Outside food and drink, and coolers will not be permitted, though attendees can bring empty water bottles to fill on-site. Water will be available for sale at all of the drink tents and FNBO will have free water available at its hydration station.

Cash can be used — and is encouraged — at Outlandia, and ATMs will be on-site. There will also be on-site banks available to exchange cash for drink tokens. Vendors may also have their own purchase options.

The schedule (times subject to change):

Friday

3 p.m. — Gates open

4 p.m. — Clarence Tilton

5:30 p.m. — Real Estate

7 p.m. — Band of Horses

9 p.m. — The National

Saturday

Noon — Gates open

1 p.m. — Mesonjixx

2 p.m. — Kat Hasty

3:30 p.m. — The Breeders

5 p.m. — Margo Price

6:30 p.m. — Silversun Pickups

8 p.m. — Local Natives

9:30 p.m. — Wilco

Due to construction on U.S. Highway 75 between Interstates 80 and 370, it is recommended to head south through Bellevue to get to I-370, then get on Highway 75.

Thousands of parking spots will be available, but organizers still encourage attendees to carpool or find a drop-off option. Signs will direct attendees to parking areas. On-site parking passes are $25 per day and off-site parking passes are $15 per day. There will be designated ADA parking.

General admission tickets for Outlandia are $79 for single-day and $149 for two-day passes. Single day VIP tickets are $199, and two-day VIP tickets are $349. Children 5 years and younger will be admitted free with a ticketed adult. No pets will be allowed at the event.

To purchase tickets and parking passes, or for more information about the festival, go to outlandiafestival.com.