Video from the end of The Killers concert at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. Video courtesy Isaac Neiman, Omaha Performing Arts
Video courtesy Isaac Neiman, Omaha Performing Arts
Musical group The Killers rocked a sold-out, packed house on Friday night as the inaugural concert for Omaha Performing Arts’ new concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha.
The American rock group, whose hits include “When You Were Young” and “Mr. Brightside,” kicked off two weeks of special activities planned around Steelhouse's grand opening.
Steelhouse Omaha is part of Omaha Performing Arts’ expanded arts and entertainment campus near the Holland Performing Arts Center. It is located between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue, east of 12th Street, across from the Holland Center.
The Killers are a Las Vegas-based four-piece band who formed in 2003, featuring the talents of singer/keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band has received countless honors for its work, including Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, New Musical Express Awards and more.
Nebraska high school senior dies after collapsing at track practice
Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47
One of Omaha's 'grand homes' comes with price tag of $5.25 million
Public asked to help find missing Omaha girl
Leslie Arnold mystery solved: Man who died in Australia was enigmatic Nebraska fugitive
Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma enters the transfer portal
Omaha Fox station, four others will no longer have local news
Alpine Inn celebrates 50 years of family ownership, plans on many more
Matt Rhule talks transfer portal, QBs, grass practice fields and embracing analytics
Gretna Superintendent Rich Beran retires, citing disagreements with school board
Wides, Out: Recruiting misfires, a receiver exodus and Nebraska's speedy plan to fix it
Traffic will soon flow on first section of new Fremont beltway
Omaha-based firm announces plans for grocery store, retailers on vacant Civic Auditorium site
Why Nebraska and Matt Rhule won’t ‘look outward’ after resolving scholarship crunch
Work on Crossroads development continues with last week's $80 million TIF approval
The band has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and headlined all of the world’s top festivals, including Coachella and Lollapalooza. Its eighth album, “Pressure Machine,” was released in 2021.
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
The Killers perform at Steelhouse Omaha on May 12, 2023. The concert was the venue's inaugural performance.
CHRIS PHELPS, CHRISPHELPS.COM
Photos: An early look at the metro's newest concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar01.JPG
Construction crews work during a sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar02.JPG
Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar03.JPG
Arnold Reeves, the CFO of Omaha Performing Arts, gives a sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar04.JPG
Concession stands will be on the edges of the performance space of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar05.JPG
Arnold Reeves, the CFO of Omaha Performing Arts, gives a sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar06.JPG
Construction crews work during a sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar07.JPG
Seats are covered in plastic during a sneak peek of Steelhouse Omaha on Wednesday. The Killers will perform the first concert at the venue on May 12.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!