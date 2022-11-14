Pink coming to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha

Pink is coming to Omaha.

The singer, whose hits include "So What?" and "Get the Party Started," is scheduled to perform Aug. 21 at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field as part of her 21-city Summer Carnival Tour.

The tour follows the release of her single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and is the pop singer's largest-ever North American tour.

Singer Brandi Carlile is scheduled to appear at the Omaha concert as Pink's special guest.

Pink performed a sold-out show at Omaha's CHI Health Center in May 2019.

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 on livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.