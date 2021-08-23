 Skip to main content
Pixies cancel tour, Omaha show because of COVID surge
082421-owh-new-pixies-p1

Rock band Pixies, from left, Kim Shattuck, Joey Santiago, Black Francis and David Lovering, pose for a portrait Sept. 20, 2013, in New York. 

 DIANE BONDAREFF, INVISION VIA THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

From October 4, Live Nation will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at all its U.S. events.

Alternative rock band Pixies has canceled its U.S tour, which included a sold-out performance on Sept. 16 in Omaha.

The group posted a statement on its official website Monday morning that read:

"Regretfully, we announce today that we are cancelling our 11-date U.S. September run.

"We have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases — made worse by the Delta variant — that this is the right decision for our fans and crew members' safety, as well as our own.

"Ticket holders can obtain refunds from point of purchase.

"We ask that our fans stay safe and healthy and we hope to see you all soon."

Omaha's show was scheduled to be performed at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. The tour was set to begin on Sept. 10 in Port Chester, New York, and end Sept. 26 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

cbclark@owh.com, 402-444-3118, Twitter.com/cbclarkowh

