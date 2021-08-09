 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Planning to see Blake Shelton in Omaha? Tickets still are available
0 comments

Planning to see Blake Shelton in Omaha? Tickets still are available

081021-owh-new-shelton-p1

Blake Shelton will bring his "Friends and Heroes" tour to Omaha on Aug. 18. The show was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 MARK HUMPHREY

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have “found true happiness” with each other, as sources say they "seem extremely happy" since tying the knot earlier this month.

While Lincoln is gearing up for Saturday's Garth Brooks concert in Memorial Stadium, MECA is preparing for Blake Shelton's return to Omaha next week.

Tickets still are available on Ticketmaster.com for Shelton's Aug. 18 "Friends and Heroes" concert at the CHI Health Center. They range in price from $26 to $178.

Printed tickets will be honored for all events that were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released Monday by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

This includes tickets that were purchased for Shelton's show. The concert was postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic. 

Tickets still may be purchased at the box office windows and sent to a customer by text message or online at Ticketmaster.com.

MECA also will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and a cash-free environment. Concession stands, ticket windows and other purchase points now only accept credit and debit cards, along with mobile pay options.

Reverse ATMs, which allow people to insert cash and receive a Visa debit card in return, are available in the venues. There is no fee to convert cash. If you have a balance on the card on your way out the door, you can use it anywhere that accepts Visa cards.

cbclark@owh.com, 402-444-3118, Twitter.com/cbclarkowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie sells her song catalog

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert