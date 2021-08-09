Planning to see Blake Shelton in Omaha? Tickets still are available

While Lincoln is gearing up for Saturday's Garth Brooks concert in Memorial Stadium, MECA is preparing for Blake Shelton's return to Omaha next week.

Tickets still are available on Ticketmaster.com for Shelton's Aug. 18 "Friends and Heroes" concert at the CHI Health Center. They range in price from $26 to $178.

Printed tickets will be honored for all events that were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released Monday by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

This includes tickets that were purchased for Shelton's show. The concert was postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic.

Tickets still may be purchased at the box office windows and sent to a customer by text message or online at Ticketmaster.com.