Press Club honor starts Thomas Wilkins' final week with Omaha Symphony

Retiring Omaha Symphony Music Director Thomas Wilkins became the Omaha Press Club’s 164th Face on the Barroom Floor at a roast on Monday night.

The honor came a day after he conducted the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center Honors presentation, broadcast on network television.

At the Press Club, Wilkins’ caricature joins a gallery of Nebraska notables, including former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, legendary jazz musician Preston Love and Chicago Bears superstar Gale Sayers.

Speakers who toasted and roasted Wilkins included Lance Fritz, president and CEO of Union Pacific, and David Slosburg of Spruce Capital Group. Slosburg is the chairman of the symphony’s board of governors, and Fritz is a former board member.

It was the Press Club’s first such presentation since November 2019 because of the pandemic.

Wilkins was in Washington over the weekend for the Kennedy Center gala. The honorees were Garth Brooks, Dick Van Dyke, Joan Baez, Debbie Allen and Midori Goto.