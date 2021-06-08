 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Press Club honor starts Thomas Wilkins' final week with Omaha Symphony
0 comments

Press Club honor starts Thomas Wilkins' final week with Omaha Symphony

Maestro Wilkins

Omaha Symphony Music Director Thomas Wilkins conducted the National Symphony Orchestra for the Kennedy Center Honors gala on Sunday.

While country music icon Garth Brooks looks on as a Kennedy Center Honoree, Kelly Clarkson moves everybody in attendance with a powerful performance of his classic "The Dance." Stream the full 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors special now on CBS and Paramount+.

Retiring Omaha Symphony Music Director Thomas Wilkins became the Omaha Press Club’s 164th Face on the Barroom Floor at a roast on Monday night.

The honor came a day after he conducted the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center Honors presentation, broadcast on network television.

Thomas Wilkins, honored by the Omaha Press Club

Thomas Wilkins, retiring music director of the Omaha Symphony, became the Omaha Press Club’s 164th Face on the Barroom Floor on Monday evening.

At the Press Club, Wilkins’ caricature joins a gallery of Nebraska notables, including former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, legendary jazz musician Preston Love and Chicago Bears superstar Gale Sayers.

Speakers who toasted and roasted Wilkins included Lance Fritz, president and CEO of Union Pacific, and David Slosburg of Spruce Capital Group. Slosburg is the chairman of the symphony’s board of governors, and Fritz is a former board member.

It was the Press Club’s first such presentation since November 2019 because of the pandemic.

Wilkins was in Washington over the weekend for the Kennedy Center gala. The honorees were Garth Brooks, Dick Van Dyke, Joan Baez, Debbie Allen and Midori Goto.

He will conduct his final concerts as the Omaha Symphony music director on Friday and Saturday with renowned saxophonist and longtime friend Branford Marsalis as the featured guest performer.

The maestro has been music director since 2005. He is also a professor at Indiana University and the principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com,

402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joaquin Phoenix 'was not excited' about Oscar win

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert