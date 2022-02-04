Country Music Hall of Fame star Reba McEntire performed for a crowd of almost 12,000 people at the CHI Health Center Omaha Thursday night. The show was part of McEntire's "Reba: Live in Concert" tour. Joining her as the opening act was Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Brandy Clark. Often referred to as the "Queen of Country", McEntire took the stage for 90 minutes performing some of her greatest hits, including "Turn on the Radio," "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" and "Fancy."