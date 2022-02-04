Country Music Hall of Fame star Reba McEntire performed for a crowd of almost 12,000 people at the CHI Health Center Omaha Thursday night. The show was part of McEntire's "Reba: Live in Concert" tour. Joining her as the opening act was Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Brandy Clark. Often referred to as the "Queen of Country", McEntire took the stage for 90 minutes performing some of her greatest hits, including "Turn on the Radio," "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" and "Fancy."
'Queen of Country' Reba McEntire performs in Omaha
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives," Mitchell said Friday in a message posted on her website.
Spotify says it will add content advisories before podcasts that discuss the virus in an effort to combat misinformation. Rogan welcomed the idea.
- Updated
As in years past, the concert will be free to the public and family friendly. Music will kick off early evening with fireworks starting at 10 p.m.
- Updated
The venue, located at 12th and Dodge Streets, is on schedule to open in mid-2023.
- Updated
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction. See the full list of 17 nominees here.
Bullock's inclusion has been widely cheered, though she initially faced some online snark and even racial abuse.
The rock star protested the streaming service's airing of Rogan's popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.
- Updated
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Cambridge have addressed the backlash Spotify is facing over the spread of misinformation regarding COVID-19 on the streaming platform.