Rapper and singer-songwriter $NOT will come to Steelhouse Omaha in May.

The Florida-based hip hop artist, whose hits include "Gosha" and "Tell Em," will perform at Omaha Performing Arts' newest music venue at 8 p.m. May 31.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

OPA also announced Wednesday various events scheduled as part of Steelhouse Omaha's grand opening.

A free community open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14. The venue will be open to the public for tours of the entire facility. Starting at noon, several local groups will perform free 30-minute sets during which the public can hear the stage come alive. Those sets include:

Noon to 12:30 p.m. -- Central High School Jazz Band

1 to 1:30 p.m. -- Nebraska All Stars

2 to 2:30 p.m. -- Omaha Girls Rock

3 to 3:30 p.m. -- Salem Baptist Choir

4 to 4:45 p.m. -- Enjoli & Timeless

Tickets aren't required for the open house tours or performances.

At 7 p.m. on May 19, OPA's Hip Hop Lab launches with a free hip hop culture talk moderated by D. Jones, Hip Hop Lab artistic adviser, and speakers Da Beatminerz, Hi-Tek, D. Prosper, M-1 and DJ Crabrangucci. The discussion will be followed by a '90s-themed hip hop battle royale at 8 p.m.

Steelhouse Omaha's family weekend will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 20 and 21 when two immersive theater experiences will take over the venue. Families can purchase a pass and enjoy back-to-back performances of Compagnia TPO's "Butterflies" and Squonk’s “Hand to Hand.”

OPA describes Compagnia TPO as a "pioneering, multi-disciplinary performance group that melds music, dance, art, sculpture, digital media, lighting, and sound into a one-of-kind, interactive experience." In “Butterflies," members of the audience can interact with the performers and on a video projection set in the middle of the venue's floor.

Following the 45-minute indoor performance, families will then move outside to Steelhouse Omaha's patio for the Pittsburgh-based Squonk Opera’s “Hand in Hand.”

$NOT is the fourth concert announced for Steelhouse Omaha, which is scheduled to open May 12 with a performance by The Killers. Psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips will perform on June 16. American indie band Fleet Foxes and Nigerian singer-songwriter Uwade will perform at Steelhouse Omaha on July 2.

