As a drummer who came up in the North Omaha music scene of the 1960s, Ernest “Curly” Martin's music career spanned both decades and genres.

Martin, who died March 13 at the age of 79, is remembered as a mainstay in the jazz scene -- locally and beyond -- and as a mentor for younger musicians, including his son.

While some pegged him as a jazz drummer, he also played blues, big band and R&B and he emphasized the importance of versatility in the music industry.

Martin told The World-Herald in 2009 that he got his first paying gigs when he was a 15-year-old living in North Omaha. At the time, North Omaha was a hotbed for live music, he said.

"You had all the cats from New York going to L.A. (who) would either stop in Omaha or Kansas City. So, as a kid, I got to see a whole lot of great musicians and play with them,” Martin said.

Curly was inducted into the Omaha Black Music Hall of Fame in 2005 and, in January, he received the life achievement award from the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards.

Curly’s son Terrace Martin is a musician and producer whose work spans jazz, R&B and hip-hop. The father-son duo worked together on the 2017 album "Velvet Portraits," which was nominated for a Grammy for best R&B album. They also performed together many times, including shows in Omaha in 2016 and 2019.

“I will celebrate you every day and night of my life,” Terrace wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

While accepting the lifetime achievement award on his father's behalf in January, Terrace spoke about both his and his father's love for Omaha, and his belief that Omaha continues to have a rich art and music scene.

"In the words of Curly Martin, I'm going to say keep pushing, keep stepping ... support each other, support live music," Terrace said. "It's no other place like Omaha, Nebraska."

