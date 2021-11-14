Review: Dan + Shay's Omaha show was worth the long wait

This one was a long time coming.

On Friday night in Omaha, hit-making duo Dan + Shay delighted thousands of fans, who had been waiting almost two years to see the group in person and sing their songs at the top of their lungs.

“Omaha, you’ve always been good to us,” Dan Smyers said. “We arranged this show almost 700 days ago, and you held on to your tickets and sold out this show tonight.”

Indeed, I first wrote about this concert in the pages of The World-Herald in October 2019. The scheduled spring 2020 concert at the CHI Health Center was, of course, postponed along with several others. And then postponed again.

Finally, this date was on the calendar. So much time passed that by the time they arrived in Omaha, they picked up two more Grammy Awards, notched a few more hits and released this year’s new album, “Good Things.” (And Smyers grew his epic mane of black curls.)

And those fans really did hold on to their tickets, as 13,500 packed the arena to its upper reaches to sing favorites such as “10,000 Hours,” “Tequila,” “Speechless” and “From the Ground Up.”