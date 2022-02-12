Review: Eric Church shows love to Omaha before more than 16,500 fans

The best country songs are like that. You shout every word because you feel them deep in your chest. You know that down and out feeling as you stumble past a small town’s welcome sign. You’re keenly aware of what it feels like when “Misery and Gin” comes on the jukebox. You’ve maybe once — maybe more — drowned your heartache in whiskey and records. You’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with friends and look back on it fondly.

You do, indeed, enjoy having a drink in your hand.

That’s what we had Friday: A night of of songs that fans get connected to as they screamed the words, held their boots in the air and raised more than a few cups of beer.

Church acknowledged his fans’ love by pointing them out, accepting gifts of jerseys and hats, signing their boots, giving them his own drinks, taking their shots, snapping selfies and wading out to the barricades to give out hugs.

Throughout the night, Church also made sure to mention the many times he’s played Omaha and Council Bluffs, where he’s risen from tiny clubs to selling out arenas and even where he made the video for one of his most recognizable songs.