Review: Two of the best singer-songwriters came to Omaha Tuesday night

The stories are as important as the songs.

Music lovers don’t simply love the rhythm, the blend of the melodies, the resonating lyrics. They love the reason behind the thing. Why was this song written? Who is it about? Why that turn of phrase?

And if you’re that kind of music lover — an appreciator of the writing, the musicianship and the everything of songwriting — you would have loved James Taylor’s concert Tuesday night in Omaha.

More than 8,500 fans filled the lower bowl of CHI Health Center Omaha for an evening of storytelling and songs from Taylor and fellow singer-songwriter Jackson Browne.

Taylor performed plenty of songs you know by heart — “Fire and Rain,” “Sweet Baby James” and “Carolina On My Mind.” There were also plenty you might not know such as “Copperline,” “Line ‘Em Up” and “Country Road.”

But Taylor made them all memorable, both through his musical performance but just as much through his stories.

Taylor’s one of the best performers you’ll ever see. He won’t just play you songs from his legendary catalog: he tells you why he wrote them. And where he wrote them. And who he wrote them for, too.