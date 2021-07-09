 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock band America coming to Omaha for outdoor concert
0 comments

Rock band America coming to Omaha for outdoor concert

America

The year 2020 marked the 50th Anniversary of perennial classic rock favorite, America, featuring founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell.

 OMAHA PERFORMING ARTS

The Curt Brannon designed fifth-floor condo in the 1101 Jackson Lofts building has caught the eye of many in and outside Omaha.

Classic rock band America is coming to the Holland Center Outdoors this fall.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

Tickets for the show start at $39. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at TicketOmaha.com, or in-person starting at noon at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

New this year to Omaha Performing Arts, the Holland Center Outdoors venue is located next to the Holland Performing Arts Center. Concerts are held rain or shine.

Gallery: A tour of the Holland Center

1 of 15

cbclark@owh.com. 402-444-3118, twitter.com/cbclarkowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bella Hadid subtly confirms new relationship

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert