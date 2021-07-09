Rock band America coming to Omaha for outdoor concert

Classic rock band America is coming to the Holland Center Outdoors this fall.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

Tickets for the show start at $39. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at TicketOmaha.com, or in-person starting at noon at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

New this year to Omaha Performing Arts, the Holland Center Outdoors venue is located next to the Holland Performing Arts Center. Concerts are held rain or shine.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.