 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock legend Alice Cooper coming to Ralston in April
0 Comments

Rock legend Alice Cooper coming to Ralston in April

  • Updated
  • 0
011322-owh-new-alicecooper-p1

Alice Cooper performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 21, 2019, in Chicago.

 ROB GRABOWSKI, INVISION

Rock legend Alice Cooper will be coming to the metro in April.

Get ready to feed your Frankenstein.

Rock music legend Alice Cooper will bring his spring tour to Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena) on April 4.

With a musical career spanning more than 50 years, Cooper's hits include "Poison," "Feed My Frankenstein," "Desperado," "Billion Dollar Babies," "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "School's Out." Considered the world's most "beloved heavy metal entertainer" by Rolling Stone, Cooper was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

Joining Cooper during his April 4 performance will be rock band Buckcherry.

Tickets are on sale now at ralstonarenatickets.evenue.net or alicecooper.com.

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Courteney Cox says she uses her daughter for Instagram likes

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert