Rock legend Alice Cooper coming to Ralston in April

Get ready to feed your Frankenstein.

Rock music legend Alice Cooper will bring his spring tour to Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena) on April 4.

With a musical career spanning more than 50 years, Cooper's hits include "Poison," "Feed My Frankenstein," "Desperado," "Billion Dollar Babies," "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "School's Out." Considered the world's most "beloved heavy metal entertainer" by Rolling Stone, Cooper was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

Joining Cooper during his April 4 performance will be rock band Buckcherry.

Tickets are on sale now at ralstonarenatickets.evenue.net or alicecooper.com.

