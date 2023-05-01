Aerosmith, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, recently wrapped up a Las Vegas performance residency. The band has sold more than 150 million albums around the world. Its hits — which span several decades — include "Sweet Emotion," "Love in an Elevator," "Living on the Edge," "Jaded" and more. The group also was the first rock band with a commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on "Walk This Way" and was the first hard-rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2001.