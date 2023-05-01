Grammy Award-winning rock group Aerosmith will stop in Omaha for a performance during the band's farewell "Peace Out" tour. The concert will be Nov. 10 at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.
In addition, the concert will feature a guest performance from American rock band The Black Crowes.
Aerosmith, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, recently wrapped up a Las Vegas performance residency. The band has sold more than 150 million albums around the world. Its hits — which span several decades — include "Sweet Emotion," "Love in an Elevator," "Living on the Edge," "Jaded" and more. The group also was the first rock band with a commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on "Walk This Way" and was the first hard-rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2001.
One of the 1990s well-known hair metal bands, The Black Crowes' hits include “Jealous Again,” “Twice as Hard," “She Talks to Angels” and the cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle." Nominated for both Grammy and MTV Video Music Awards, The Black Crowes were named Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023
Riley McCauley visits the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., with his class from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., visit , on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Students from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., look at a model of the campus while visiting the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad tags out Millard South's Cam Kozeal at home to end the top half of the fifth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cam Kozeal fields a high throw as Millard West's Ben Sterbens steals second base in the fourth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises over Heartland of America Park, still under construction, on the RiverFront in downtown Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck and a bald eagle head away from a wildfire near N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Flames can be seen at a wildfire near the marina at N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter drops water on a wildfire south of Lake Waconda, near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cullen Ritz, 7, watches a National Guard helicopter scoops up water from Lake Waconda to fight a wildfire near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland firefighter Adam Peterson throws a smoldering chunk of wood onto a pile while performing "mop-up duty" just south of Lake Waconda on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule answers a question for the media on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Joshua Fleeks talks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A cyclist crosses north across Dodge Street on the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge early on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
One of the sculptures in the Durham Museum is covered with plastic during renovations on Thursday. Many of them had already been moved to accommodate work in the Great Hall.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine south of Stuart, Iowa, as severe weather rolls through the midwest on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (82) catches the ball in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Do–a-Mu–oz, a freshman, and hundreds of other students walk out of school on Transgender Day of Visibility outside Omaha Central High School on Friday. Students are protesting LB574 and LB575 in the Nebraska Legislature, which would ban certain gender-affirming care for youth and would prevent trans youth from competing in girls sports, respectively. "Equality before the law" is the Nebraska state motto.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
