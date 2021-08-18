 Skip to main content
Rock legends James Taylor, Jackson Browne coming to Omaha
Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers James Taylor and Jackson Browne are coming to Omaha in December.

Taylor and his All-Star Band with special guest Browne and his band will perform at the CHI Health Center on Dec. 7. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The winner of multiple Grammy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Taylor's past hits include "Fire and Rain," "Copperline," "Carolina on My Mind" and "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight."

Browne has sold more than 18 million albums in the United States, has received six Grammy nominations and is the recipient of the John Steinbeck Award. His hits include "Running on Empty," "Mr. Bojangles" and "Fishing in the Dark."

cbclark@owh.com, 402-444-3118, Twitter.com/cbclarkowh

