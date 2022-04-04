Shawn Mendes to bring world concert tour to Omaha

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes will come to Omaha this summer as part of his "Wonder: The World Tour."
The musician, known for hits including "Senorita" and "If I Can't Have You," will perform at the CHI Health Center Omaha on July 10.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at
ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit wonderthetour.com.
Photos: Highlights from the 2022 Grammy Awards
Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform "777" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform "777" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Host Trevor Noah speaks at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Olivia Rodrigo performs "drivers license" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Maria Becerra performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
J Balvin performs at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
BTS performs "Butter" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lil Nas X performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jack Harlow, left, and Lil Nas X perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lil Nas X performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lil Nas X performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Billie Eilish, bottom, and FINNEAS perform "Happier Than Ever" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Billie Eilish, right, and FINNEAS perform "Happier Than Ever" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
The late Taylor Hawkins appears on the shirt of Billie Eilish, right, as she and FINNEAS perform "Happier Than Ever" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Donatella Versace, from left, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion appear on stage to present the award for best new artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for best new artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Joni Mitchell, left, and Bonnie Raitt present a performance by Brandi Carlile at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Brandi Carlile performs "Right on Time" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Nas performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Chris Stapleton performs "Cold" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaks on screen at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ukrainian singer Mika Newton performs "Free" in support of Ukraine at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, left, and John Legend perform "Free" in support of Ukraine at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lady Gaga performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lady Gaga performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Tony Bennett appears on screen as Lady Gaga performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Sour" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
The late Taylor Hawkins appears on screen during an In Memoriam tribute at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ben Platt, from left, Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. perform during an In Memorium tribute at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Pictured on screen is the late Earl "DMX" Simmons. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jon Batiste performs "Freedom" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jon Batiste appears in the audience as he performs "Freedom" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jon Batiste performs "Freedom" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Justin Bieber performs "Peaches" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Giveon, left, and Justin Bieber perform "Peaches" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
SZA, left, and Doja Cat accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
H.E.R. performs "Damage" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jimmy Jam, left, and Terry Lewis perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
H.E.R., left, and Travis Barker perform "We Made it" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lenny Kravitz, left, and H.E.R. perform "Are you Gonna Go My Way" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept the award for record of the year for "Leave the Door Open" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Lenny Kravitz presents the award for album of the year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs "Dead Man's Curve" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Carrie Underwood performs "Ghost Story" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Carrie Underwood performs "Ghost Story" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Jon Batiste accepts the award for album of the year for "We Are" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!